Express (NYSE:EXPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Trading Up 1,111.5 %
Express stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. Express has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $453,827.90, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.
About Express
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Express
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.