Express (NYSE:EXPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Express stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. Express has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $453,827.90, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

