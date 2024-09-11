Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 3.5%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.73. 53,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 636,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXAI

Exscientia Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $583.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 620.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exscientia by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Exscientia by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Exscientia by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.