Factorial Partners LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,108,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AN. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

AutoNation Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $158.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $197.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.77 and its 200-day moving average is $164.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

