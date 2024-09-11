Factorial Partners LLC Sells 62,000 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.7% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -388.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,571.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

