FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,166,986. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $440.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

