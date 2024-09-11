FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from FFW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

FFW Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FFWC remained flat at $35.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. FFW has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $40.00.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

