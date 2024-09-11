Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Down 4%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTCGet Free Report) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $48.67. Approximately 1,067,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,149,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the second quarter worth $280,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 30.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.