Financial Contrast: Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) & Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Cedar Fair and Atlanta Braves are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cedar Fair shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 1 1 9 0 2.73 Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cedar Fair and Atlanta Braves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cedar Fair currently has a consensus target price of $58.82, indicating a potential upside of 51.05%. Atlanta Braves has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.77%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cedar Fair and Atlanta Braves”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $1.82 billion 1.10 $124.56 million $2.43 16.02 Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 4.18 -$125.29 million ($2.00) -21.64

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cedar Fair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair 6.80% -23.97% 6.70% Atlanta Braves -9.18% -11.36% -3.91%

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Atlanta Braves on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

