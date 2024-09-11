Financial Review: Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) & Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) and Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals $31.64 million 3.90 -$940,000.00 $0.04 119.50 Fulcrum Therapeutics $81.63 million 6.42 -$97.33 million ($1.60) -5.27

Eton Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulcrum Therapeutics. Fulcrum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eton Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

27.9% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Eton Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals -21.31% -43.62% -21.25% Fulcrum Therapeutics -3,470.05% -8.28% -7.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals and Fulcrum Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Eton Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.82%. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 83.02%. Given Fulcrum Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fulcrum Therapeutics is more favorable than Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics beats Eton Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1. It also provides Zeneo hydrocortisone autoinjector for the treatment of adrenal crisis. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Deer Park, Illinois.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial. The company is also discovering drug targets for the treatments of rare neuromuscular, muscular, central nervous system, and hematologic disorders, as well as cardiomyopathies and pulmonary diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Acceleron Pharma Inc. to identify biological targets to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space; and MyoKardia, Inc. to discover and develop therapies for the treatment of genetic cardiomyopathies. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. was Incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

