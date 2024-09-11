Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.08

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Finbar Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Finbar Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John Chan purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,900.00 ($63,933.33). Corporate insiders own 53.63% of the company’s stock.
Finbar Group Company Profile
Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.
