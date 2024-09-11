First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.09

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.09 and last traded at C$18.01, with a volume of 74952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FCR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.61.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Al Mawani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,900.00. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

