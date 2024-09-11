First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 7,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.