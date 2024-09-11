First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Cut by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,192,000 after acquiring an additional 762,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,466,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,712,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,574,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after buying an additional 171,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.