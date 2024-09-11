FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 3,374 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total value of $404,677.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,731,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,540,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $72,042.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $877,773.68.

On Monday, August 26th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $343,708.64.

FCFS stock opened at $113.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.14. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.79 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 62.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 134.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

