FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 600 Shares

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $72,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,735,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,560,627.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total value of $404,677.56.

On Friday, August 30th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $877,773.68.

On Monday, August 26th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $343,708.64.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $113.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.79 and a 52 week high of $133.64.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

