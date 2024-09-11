Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

BDL opened at $26.98 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

