Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
