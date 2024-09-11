Fore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $3,222,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 129,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,844 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 967,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after acquiring an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.4 %

STAG opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $41.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1233 dividend. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STAG Industrial

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.