Fore Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 213,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,271 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,926,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after acquiring an additional 705,343 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 238,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,183 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.05.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

NG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

