Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.38

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.38 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.93). Foresight VCT shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), with a volume of 25,533 shares traded.

Foresight VCT Stock Up 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.91. The firm has a market cap of £196.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.86 and a beta of 0.01.

About Foresight VCT

(Get Free Report)

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.