Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.50

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 269589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.
Fortescue Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.
Fortescue Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.
Fortescue Company Profile
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fortescue
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.