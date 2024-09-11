Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.50

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 269589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Fortescue Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

