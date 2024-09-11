Fortive Co. (FTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 27th

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Fortive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Fortive has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortive to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Fortive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTV opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. StockNews.com lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

