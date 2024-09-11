Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWRD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Forward Air Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 11,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 375,700 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 124,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $881.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.02. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $79.51.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 79.11% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.