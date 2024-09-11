Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 104,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 49,559 shares.The stock last traded at $47.69 and had previously closed at $48.04.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,925,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,370,000 after purchasing an additional 124,376 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

