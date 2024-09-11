Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.16

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.16 and last traded at $94.89, with a volume of 43739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.25.

Freedom Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $450.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom

Freedom Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Freedom by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Freedom by 44.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

