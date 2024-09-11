Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of FMS opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the first quarter worth $110,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

