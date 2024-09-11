Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Sells $14,608.30 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $14,608.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,407 shares in the company, valued at $384,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 228,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,529. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 247,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 156,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,498 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

