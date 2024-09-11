Frontier Asset Management LLC Buys 2,277 Shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Inspire International ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Inspire International ETF worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,774 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:WWJD opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. Inspire International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85.

About Inspire International ETF

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

