Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $14.64 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $552.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.