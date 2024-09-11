Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Frontier Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $192.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $196.36.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

