Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.94.

FYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

FYBR opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,088,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,646 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,200,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,255,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

