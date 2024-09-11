Frontline plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the shipping company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Frontline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Frontline has a payout ratio of 65.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.
Frontline Price Performance
FRO traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. 641,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.05. Frontline has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on FRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.
View Our Latest Research Report on FRO
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.