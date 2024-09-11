FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,662 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation comprises about 0.9% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $113.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day moving average is $87.33.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. Equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

