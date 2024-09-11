FY2024 Earnings Estimate for The Toro Company Issued By Northland Capmk (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toro in a report released on Friday, September 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Toro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $82.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toro has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the second quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Toro in the second quarter worth about $167,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 8.9% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

