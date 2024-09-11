FY2024 EPS Estimates for Broadcom Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Broadcom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $3.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.77. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadcom’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $148.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.32. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $689.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.