FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Issued By Zacks Research

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JWN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JWN opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.61. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 134,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Nordstrom by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

