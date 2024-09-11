FY2026 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Lifted by B. Riley

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research note issued on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.77. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,321 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,089 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,288.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 303,117 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 281,280 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

