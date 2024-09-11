G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

GIII stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.19. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,777,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,396,000 after buying an additional 145,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,440,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

