G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 55.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,680.53 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, G999 has traded down 56.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000096 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.