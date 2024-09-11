Galapagos NV Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Galapagos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galapagos’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Galapagos’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLPG. Raymond James lowered Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

GLPG opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. Galapagos has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $42.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 949.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

