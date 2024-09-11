GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $23.92

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $23.24. GameStop shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 1,446,658 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.35 and a beta of -0.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in GameStop by 41.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 32.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 115.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

