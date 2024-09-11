Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,793,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,637,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

