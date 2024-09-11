Garrison Point Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENV. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 80,094 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.90 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.15 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

