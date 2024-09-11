Garrison Point Advisors LLC Purchases 365 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 30,778 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 367,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.