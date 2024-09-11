Garrison Point Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $328.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

