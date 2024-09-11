Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $246,000.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Akhil Jain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 15th, Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00.
Gartner Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $509.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $388,781,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,541,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gartner by 830.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after acquiring an additional 458,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after acquiring an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gartner by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
