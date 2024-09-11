Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $246,000.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Akhil Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00.

Gartner Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $509.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $388,781,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,541,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gartner by 830.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after acquiring an additional 458,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after acquiring an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gartner by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

