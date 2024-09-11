Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading 4.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Gatos Silver traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 209,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 449,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GATO. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,329,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,758 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the second quarter worth $404,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $868.91 million, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

