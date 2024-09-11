GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $314.74

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.74 ($4.12) and traded as low as GBX 303 ($3.96). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 305 ($3.99), with a volume of 997,943 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.17) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get GB Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GB Group

GB Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at GB Group

The stock has a market cap of £773.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,605.26, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 337.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 314.86.

In other news, insider Dev Dhiman acquired 20,000 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £67,600 ($88,400.68). Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.