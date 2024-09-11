Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Gear Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,147. The stock has a market cap of C$152.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Gear Energy had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.1399549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

