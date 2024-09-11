GEM Asset Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GEM Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $258.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

